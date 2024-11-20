Pomp and ceremony: Monaco celebrates Prince’s Day in style

All eyes were on Princess Charlene in an elegant lilac outfit on the special day, also known as National Day, with the French Republican Guard in attendance as guests of honour.

This year’s Prince’s Day events went off without a hitch under beautiful blue skies. The special celebration brings together Monegasques, residents and guests along with their Prince and the Princely Family.

Advertising

The festivities began at 9.30 am with a thanksgiving mass in Monaco Cathedral, with Mgr Dominique-Marie David, Archbishop of Monaco officiating. Guests filled the cathedral before Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and members of the Princely Family, including Princesses Caroline and Stéphanie arrived for the Te Deum ceremony.

© Monaco Tribune / Théo Briand

The mass, which marked the start of the major celebration, was beautifully performed by the Petits Chanteurs de Monaco and the Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Pierre Debat.

© Monaco Tribune / Théo Briand

The Princess appeared in a magnificent lilac-coloured suit, a lovely, subtle blend of the Principality’s national colours, red and white, with cool blue.

© Monaco Tribune / Théo Briand

At 11am, the Cour d’Honneur at the Prince’s Palace hosted a parade in which 22 members of the Public Forces were decorated, including the Prince’s Carabinieri and the Fire Service. Among them, Brigadier Michaël Denhez was promoted to the rank of maréchal des logis, while Captain Hervé Matu and Warrant Officer Stéphan Combaluzier were awarded the Order of Saint-Charles. Médailles du Travail (Labour medals) were also awarded to several Palace employees, including Emmanuel Alleaume and Simone Gomes Figueiredo, in recognition of their years of service.

A unique parade on the Place du Palais

Watched by the Princely Family from the balconies of the Prince’s Palace, the morning ended on the Place du Palais in bright sunlight with a military parade, a traditional highlight.

The horses of the French Republican Guard © Monaco Tribune / Théo Briand

Princess Caroline, her son Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Borromeo © Monaco Tribune / Théo Briand

Order of Cultural Merit: Princess Caroline decorates her daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi

Alexandra of Hanover and her brother Andrea Casiraghi © Monaco Tribune / Théo Briand

Princess Stéphanie and her children Camille Gottlieb, Pauline and Louis Ducruet © Monaco Tribune / Théo Briand

This year, France’s Garde Républicaine was the guest of honour. A section of the 1st Infantry Regiment, led by Lieutenant Hugo Leray, distinguished itself alongside the cavalry commanded by Colonel Marie-Audrey Leheup. The motorbike platoon, led by squadron leader Karim Alioui, and the 17 singers of the Chœurs de l’Armée Française (French Army Choirs) added a beautiful musical touch. It was also an opportunity to pay tribute to the 80th anniversary of Monaco’s Liberation, with emblematic works such as Le Jour le plus long and Chant des Marais.

Princess Charlene fires starter gun for No Finish Line Monaco 2024

Appearing at the balconies, the Prince and the Princely Family were met with the traditional cheers as the crowd was given permission to move closer to the Palace and admire the Prince and his family.