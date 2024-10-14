Princess Caroline and daughters Charlotte Casiraghi and Alexandra of Hanover sublime at Monaco’s Opéra Garnier

On 8 October, the Opéra Garnier hosted a prestigious ceremony celebrating the winners of the Prince Pierre of Monaco Foundation Awards. Attended by Princess Caroline and her daughters Charlotte Casiraghi and Alexandra of Hanover, the event turned the spotlight on literature, music and philosophy, with glamour and culture in the mix.

Princess Caroline, accompanied by her daughters Charlotte Casiraghi and Alexandra of Hanover, was elegance personified at the prestigious ceremony. The three women chose matching outfits, creating a striking image of family unity.

An iconic figure in Monegasque fashion, the Sovereign’s sister wore a chic Chanel outfit, in keeping with her refined, timeless style. Her taste for haute couture was perfectly reflected in her choice of clothes, combining sophistication and modernity.

Charlotte Casiraghi, who is also an ambassador for Chanel, opted for an ensemble that showcased her innate sense of style. Her outfit respected the fashion house’s codes, but with her own contemporary touch. Wearing Chanel, Charlotte pays tribute to her great-grandmother’s legacy, while adding her own vision of fashion.

The younger Princess Alexandra, wore a coordinating outfit that complemented her mother and sister. Her modern, elegant look showed a promising sense of style, echoing that of the other women in her family.

Awards for emerging talent

Prizes were awarded in a number of categories, reflecting today’s creative wealth. In literature, Mathieu Belezi received the Prix Littéraire (Literary Award) for his body of work, and Mokhtar Amoudi was awarded the Bourse de la Découverte (Discovery Grant) for his first novel, Les conditions idéales (Ideal Conditions).

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

Young readers also had a say, with the Coup de Cœur des Lycéens (Students’ favourite) awarded to Cécile Tlili for Un simple dîner (A Simple Dinner).

On the musical side, Hans Abrahamsen was rewarded for his composition, while Paul Novak charmed the audience with his Prisms and Mirrors, winning the Coup de Cœur des Jeunes Mélomanes (Young Music Lovers’ Favourite).

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

Philosophy in the spotlight

The Prix de la Principauté (Principality Prize), awarded in collaboration with the Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco (Monaco Philosophical Gatherings), went to Souleymane Bachir Diagne in recognition of his body of work. This initiative demonstrates the Foundation’s commitment to promoting critical thinking and culture.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

A foundation to support the arts

Created in 1966 by Prince Rainier III, the Fondation Prince Pierre de Monaco is dedicated to promoting the arts and culture. With Princess Caroline as President since 1988, the foundation continues to inspire and support new talent, making this event a must in Monaco’s cultural calendar.

