Princess Caroline attends exceptional Rainier III Academy gala

Princess Caroline attended the musical event on June 12, accompanied by members of the Prince’s Government.

The traditional Rainier III Academy gala took place in the Auditorium of the same name on Wednesday, June 12. Alongside Princess Caroline of Hanover were Mélanie-Antoinette De Massy, Patrice Cellario, Minister of the Interior, Françoise Gamerdinger, Director of Cultural Affairs, Karyn Ardisson Salopek, Deputy Mayor, and delegate to the Rainier III Academy and Jade Sapolin, Director of the Rainier III Academy.

The Academy’s brightest students had the honour of opening proceedings and being accompanied by the prestigious Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Thibaut Ponsin, a teacher at the Rainier III Academy.

After an impressive 16-hands performance by Shani Diluka’s students, a number of pianists in residence at the Rainier III Academy performed, as well as several ensembles and orchestras to the delight of the guests who were able to discover the diversity and quality of the teaching on offer at the institution.

A school of excellence

The Rainer III Academy is one of the Principality’s most renowned arts schools. And with good reason: all instruments (from strings to woodwinds to brass and voice) are taught through several departments: including early music, classical music, jazz and contemporary music. A teaching staff made up of renowned artists helps amateurs and the most ambitious to hone their skills.

The school is supported, among others, by Princess Caroline, who works tirelessly in favour of Monaco’s cultural life. When Princess Grace died, she took over the chair of the Monte-Carlo Arts Festival organising committee, but also created the Compagnie des ballets de Monte-Carlo in honour of her passion for dance.