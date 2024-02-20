Music lessons in Monaco

Whether you want to be a violin virtuoso, a guitar hero or a piano player, you too can learn to play an instrument. Monaco Tribune lists some of the Principality’s music lessons.

When it comes to the arts, Monaco stands out for many reasons, not least of which is music. Major institutions such as the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra have helped the region shine on the international stage.

Rainier III Academy

The Gala Concert at the Académie Rainier III was organised as part of the commemoration of the centenary of his birth – © Ed Wright Images / Monaco Town Council

The Rainer III Academy is one of the Principality’s most renowned arts schools. Covering all instruments, from strings and woodwinds to brass and voice, the school has several music departments: early, classical, jazz and contemporary.

With a teaching team made up of renowned artists, the different courses are designed for both the most ambitious students who are aiming for a professional career and amateurs wishing to hone their skills. From the age of five onwards, the Academy’s early learning programme also allows students to combine music and school through its ‘classes à horaires aménagés musique’, with a specially adjusted timetable. On the other hand, admission to the adult amateur programme requires a certain amount of musical experience and is not open to beginners.

In addition, the courses prepare students for the DEM or CEM diplomas, as in a music conservatoire.

The ‘Parcours Adapté’ (Adapted Pathway) is designed for people with special needs such as disabilities.

For more information: +377 93 15 28 91

MusicFit

MusicFit is an international group, which also has a presence in Switzerland, Belgium and the UK. Located in Beausoleil and Monaco, the school provides lessons in singing, piano, keyboard, guitar, electric guitar, violin, saxophone and music theory. From beginners to advanced, it offers courses for groups and individuals all year round and during the holidays. Courses are “conventional,” like conservatory learning, combining music theory and instrumental practice, for children and adults alike. Each of the teachers is a professional graduate of a music conservatory.

The range of courses on offer is flexible, from single classes to annual programmes, so everyone can choose what suits them best. It is also possible to opt for a one-month introductory course with the aim of discovering music and which instrument you might like to pursue.

Further information : +33 6 32 20 31 23

Private piano teachers

If you wish to learn to play the piano in the Principality, you can also call on the services of private tutors.

German Eugène Velmoznyi, a graduate of the Munich and Hanover Conservatoires, gives lessons in piano, singing and music theory. He offers individual lessons from the age of 7 upwards and for all levels. He can also provide an annual curriculum. His speciality is composition and improvisation. With 35 years’ experience of teaching music, he gives lessons in Monaco and the surrounding area. In the course of his career, he has also sung in and directed choirs.

Further information: +33 7 67 21 72 11

Grégoire Peñalba uses a different method to conservatory classes. A graduate of the École Normale de Musique A. Cortot, he takes an unconventional approach to teaching, notably through “musical well-being classes,” in which he focuses on the sensations music provides. His method encourages his students to speak the music before reading it. He also provides musical appreciation classes, essential to understanding music in his opinion. He teaches interpretation, improvisation and composition for all levels. His lessons, available for 6 years and up, can take place at home, in his premises or by videoconference.

More information: +33 6 10 68 02 01

Private guitar lessons

Learning the guitar is also possible in Monaco.

Florent Garcia can teach you guitar via his videos on YouTube © Florent Garcia

Florent Garcia is a youtuber with nearly 250 thousand subscribers, and he provides guitar lessons in Monaco. He taught himself the guitar after attending the Rainier III Academy. Later on he went back to the Monegasque Academy, studying jazz and contemporary music. He offers training courses for both beginners and more advanced, delivered remotely via videos.

