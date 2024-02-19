‘Dreamers’ – Charles Leclerc releases debut EP

The Monegasque driver has released his first EP, a long opus comprising four instrumental tracks.

“Dreamers” has been available on all music platforms since 16 February. It’s a collaborative album, produced with French pianist Sofiane Pamart, who trained at the Lille Conservatoire. Fast on the track and bursting with energy, there was no way the Formula 1 driver was going to twiddle his thumbs while waiting for the new season to start: “I went into a studio for two days with Sofiane and we worked on four songs that will be released tonight at midnight. I’m so proud of the result,” he said, the day before the release. The EP is composed of melancholy, soft and emotional sounds — very different to his professional world.

Driver and musician

An artistic soul since childhood, the 26-year-old surprised his fans last spring by revealing his love of music with his first single “AUS23,” a reference to the 2023 Australian Grand Prix. This time, the red colour of the EP sleeve is a nod to his Ferrari team, with whom he has just extended his contract.

Limited-edition vinyl copies of the EP will be released shortly. In the meantime, there are only a few days to go before we see the Monegasque driver in his new race car, when the F1 season officially kicks off in Bahrain on March 2.