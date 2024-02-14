Formula 1: Charles Leclerc’s new Ferrari SF-23 revealed

The Ferrari SF-24 was officially presented by the Italian stable on Tuesday, less than a month before the start of the season.

Advertising

Matte red paintwork, pronounced carbon accessories and yellow and white lines, in hommage to the livery of the 499P, winner of the last 24 Hours at Le Mans.

The new single-seater designed in Maranello is a little gem, and already seems to have gone down well with the Italian tifosis, but also with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who attended the presentation on the Fiorano circuit and who will race in it for the first time on March 2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Ready to play a leading role?

“I really like the look of the car, especially the white and yellow touches in the bodywork. But what I’m really interested in is how it behaves on the track, because that’s the most important thing,” said Charles Leclerc as he got to know his brand-new car.

“The SF-24 should be less sensitive and easier to drive, and for us, the drivers, that’s what we need if we are to perform well. I expect the car to be an improvement in a number of areas and from the impression I got in the simulator, I think we’re where we want to be. This season, the aim is to always be at the forefront and I want to give our fans some race victories to cheer about.”

https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari/status/1757359460966940794

The 70th car to be built by the Italian firm has big ambitions for this season, as it awaits the arrival of Lewis Hamilton next year. “This year, we have to start where we left off at the end of last season, when we were regularly in front, with the aim of constantly improving in all areas,” said Frédéric Vasseur.

“We have the longest Formula 1 season ahead of us and Charles, Carlos and I all agree that we need to be more efficient in our race management, making bold choices, to get the best possible result at each Grand Prix.”

(Photo © Scuderia Ferrari)

(Photo © Scuderia Ferrari)

(Photo © Scuderia Ferrari)