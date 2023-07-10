Formula 1: 2024 season calendar unveiled

Twenty-four races are programmed again this year.

The 81st Monaco Grand Prix will be held on the weekend of 24-26 May 2024. This time, three Grand Prix will be held on Saturdays (Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Las Vegas), in a season that starts on March 2 in Bahrain and finishes on December 8 in Abu Dhabi.

Formula 1: Charles Leclerc’s new Ferrari SF-23 revealed

“I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races that will provide an exciting season for our fans around the world,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement. “There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I think this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues.”

F1 2024 calendar

02 March 2024: Bahrain Grand Prix – Sakhir

09 March 2024: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Jeddah

24 March 2024: Australian Grand Prix – Melbourne

07 April 2024: Japanese Grand Prix – Suzuka

21 April 2024: Chinese Grand Prix – Shanghai

05 May 2024: Miami Grand Prix – United States

19 May 2024: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix – Imola

26 May 2024: Monaco Grand Prix – Monte-Carlo

09 June 2024: Canadian Grand Prix – Montreal

23 June 2024: Spanish Grand Prix – Barcelona

30 June 2024: Austrian Grand Prix – Spielberg

07 July 2024: British Grand Prix – Silverstone

21 July 2024: Hungarian Grand Prix – Hungaroring

28 July 2024: Belgian Grand Prix – Spa-Francorchamps

25 August 2024: Dutch Grand Prix – Zandvoort

01 September 2024: Italian Grand Prix – Monza

15 September 2024: Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Baku

22 September 2024: Singapore Grand Prix – Marina Bay

20 October 2024: United States Grand Prix – Austin

27 October 2024: Mexican Grand Prix – Mexico City

03 November 2024: Brazilian Grand Prix – Interlagos

23 November 2024: Las Vegas Grand Prix – United States

01 December 2024: Qatar Grand Prix – Losail

08 December 2024: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Yas Marina