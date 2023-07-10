Formula 1: 2024 season calendar unveiled
Twenty-four races are programmed again this year.
The 81st Monaco Grand Prix will be held on the weekend of 24-26 May 2024. This time, three Grand Prix will be held on Saturdays (Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Las Vegas), in a season that starts on March 2 in Bahrain and finishes on December 8 in Abu Dhabi.
“I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races that will provide an exciting season for our fans around the world,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement. “There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I think this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues.”
F1 2024 calendar
02 March 2024: Bahrain Grand Prix – Sakhir
09 March 2024: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Jeddah
24 March 2024: Australian Grand Prix – Melbourne
07 April 2024: Japanese Grand Prix – Suzuka
21 April 2024: Chinese Grand Prix – Shanghai
05 May 2024: Miami Grand Prix – United States
19 May 2024: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix – Imola
26 May 2024: Monaco Grand Prix – Monte-Carlo
09 June 2024: Canadian Grand Prix – Montreal
23 June 2024: Spanish Grand Prix – Barcelona
30 June 2024: Austrian Grand Prix – Spielberg
07 July 2024: British Grand Prix – Silverstone
21 July 2024: Hungarian Grand Prix – Hungaroring
28 July 2024: Belgian Grand Prix – Spa-Francorchamps
25 August 2024: Dutch Grand Prix – Zandvoort
01 September 2024: Italian Grand Prix – Monza
15 September 2024: Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Baku
22 September 2024: Singapore Grand Prix – Marina Bay
20 October 2024: United States Grand Prix – Austin
27 October 2024: Mexican Grand Prix – Mexico City
03 November 2024: Brazilian Grand Prix – Interlagos
23 November 2024: Las Vegas Grand Prix – United States
01 December 2024: Qatar Grand Prix – Losail
08 December 2024: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Yas Marina