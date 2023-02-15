Formula 1: Charles Leclerc’s new Ferrari SF-23 revealed

Scuderia Ferrari has unveiled its new single-seater for the 2023 F1 season, which begins on Sunday 5 March with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

What better place than Maranello to unveil the latest Scuderia Ferrari model? The sun was out and so was a packed grandstand of tifosis, as the SF-23 was unveiled before taking to the track in Fiorano, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the wheel.

“It’s a very special place to unveil a car,” said the Monegasque driver, last year’s world vice-champion. “This is a first since I joined the team.”

SF-23 already on track

The SF-23 is a brighter red than its predecessor and will feature the iconic Ferrari lettering on its rear wing in white. The delighted Scuderia fans did not miss a single second of the 2023 Ferrari’s first lap.

“The first few kilometres are special, after so many runs in the simulator,” commented Charles Leclerc. “Everything went well during the two laps.”

We will have to be patient for a little over two weeks to see the SF-32 in action. The season starts up on 5 March with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

