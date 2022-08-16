The Scuderia Ferrari driver shared a day in the Principality between two Grand Prix weekends, on his YouTube channel.

A very special day, up close and personal with Charles Leclerc. The video, produced by his team, shows what his daily routine is like in the Principality. A chance to see him with his family but also his girlfriend, Charlotte Siné.

The day starts at sunrise in Beausoleil, at the Tennis Padel Soleil, where Charles Leclerc plays padel with his two brothers, Arthur Leclerc and Lorenzo Tolotta-Leclerc. Then we see the Ferrari driver jogging up to the top of La Tête de Chien, before heading to the Monte-Carlo Gym and then the Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo.

After a little stroll in the streets of Monaco, a quick visit to the Monaco car museum where two of his single-seaters are displayed (the Alfa Romeo from his first season in Formula 1 and the Ferrari with which he won his first F1 races) and a few notes on the piano in his flat, Charles Leclerc finishes the day off with some time on the water.

The Monegasque takes his boat over to La Mala beach for a couple of dips in the sea, before heading back home at dusk, with the lights of the Principality as a a backdrop. A relaxing break before returning to the excitement of the Grand Prix circuit.