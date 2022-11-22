Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) finished second in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix behind Max Verstappen (Red Bull). A performance that allowed him to also finish second in the world championship rankings behind the Dutchman, winner of fifteen races this season.

The Monegasque driver won his long-running battle with Sergio Perez (Red Bull) at the end of a suspenseful final Grand Prix of the season, to grab the runner-up spot in the world championship.

Assisted by a change in strategy with a single pit stop instead of two by the Mexican driver, Charles Leclerc finished the race ten seconds ahead of his rival.

Already looking ahead to next season

“I gave it 110% from the first to the last lap. Despite the tyre problems we’ve had this season, I changed my strategy and it worked out well,” said the Monegasque after the race. “I’m really happy, it’s a good race to end on before the holidays. I hope we can move up a step next season. Red Bull was on a higher level than us again today, we need to work to find the race performance that we are lacking. But today we got everything right, it’s good to see that we can put in a great performance as a team.”

In the driver’s championship, Max Verstappen (454 points) finished ahead of Charles Leclerc (308 points) and Sergio Perez (305 points). In the constructors’ standings, Red Bull (759 points), took the title ahead of Ferrari (554 points) and Mercedes (515 points).