The Monegasque driver started from pole position and eventually finished second in a race won by Sergio Perez (Red Bull), who got the better of Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) off the grid.

Second in the Italian Grand Prix last month, the Monegasque had another podium finish. But after setting the fastest time in qualifying, Charles Leclerc was no doubt hoping for better.

Sergio Perez managed to get the better of the Scuderia Ferrari driver thanks to an excellent start, and he never loosened his grip on the lead for the rest of the race. “The bad start made the race difficult for us”, Leclerc admitted to Canal +. “Then I had some skidding on the back wheels. It was a tough race physically, but after a good night’s sleep I will be ready for Japan.”

Verstappen not yet champion

The Grand Prix was marked by a downpour on the Singapore street track, delaying the start by an hour. The world title could have been secured for Max Verstappen (Red Bull) but he didn’t manage to make up for a poor start, having to settle for seventh place and insufficient points to make his lead over the drivers’ championship unassailable just yet. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) finished on the podium behind Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc (237 points) is still in second place in the championship, behind Max Verstappen (341 points), who will have to wait to be crowned world champion for the second year running. Up next is the Japanese Grand Prix in a week’s time.