The FIA has officially unveiled the calendar for the 2023 season, with twenty-four Grand Prix races in total. A historic season that will be the longest and most dense in history.

With twenty-four Grand Prix, F1 is about to set a new record for the most races in a season.

Featuring the Las Vegas Grand Prix for the first time as well as historic races such as the Monaco Grand Prix (28 May) and the Belgian Grand Prix (30 July), the 2023 season will start on 5 March in Bahrain and end on 26 November in Abu Dhabi.

“The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale,” said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem in a statement.

“The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport. I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023.”

The 2023 calendar

5 March : Bahrain Grand Prix

19 March : Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

2 April : Australian Grand Prix

16 April : Chinese Grand Prix

30 April : Azerbaïdjan Grand Prix

7 May : Miami Grand Prix

21 May : Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

28 May : Monaco Grand Prix

4 June : Spanish Grand Prix

18 June : Canadian Grand Prix

2 July : Austrian Grand Prix

9 July : British Grand Prix

23 July : Hungarian Grand Prix

30 July : Belgian Grand Prix

27 August : Dutch Grand Prix

3 September : Italian Grand Prix

17 September : Singapore Grand Prix

24 September : Japanese Grand Prix

8 October : Qatar Grand Prix

22 October : USA Grand Prix

29 October : Mexican Grand Prix

5 November : Brazilian Grand Prix

18 November : Las Vegas Grand Prix

26 November : Abu Dhabi Grand Prix