The reigning world champion once again crushed the competition, winning at Monza. The Monegasque driver had to be content with second place, after starting in pole position.

A week after his podium in the Netherlands, Charles Leclerc followed it up with a second place spot in Monza. The Monegasque driver started from pole position but was unable to fend off Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who has been untouchable this season and who took his fifth consecutive victory.

The Grand Prix ended behind the safety car, as the last five lap races were called off to evacuate Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren. Much to the disappointment of the crowd, and Charles Leclerc, who could have made a bid for victory in the final laps.

Max Verstappen extends his lead

“It’s frustrating. Races shouldn’t end like that,” he said ruefully. “I was hoping to win today in front of the tifosis. Our pace was good but not good enough. I would like to thank everyone for their support. There’s always an incredible atmosphere here at Monza.”

Charles Leclerc is now in second place in the World Championship (219 points), ahead of Sergio Perez (209 points) but quite a way behind Max Verstappen (335 points). The next race is the Singapore Grand Prix on 2 October.