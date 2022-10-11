Official ticket sales are now open for the 80th edition of the Monaco Grand Prix, which will take place from 25 to 28 May 2023.

Seats in the stands or in the “Hospitality” areas can be booked on the dedicated website www.formula1monaco.com, as well as directly at the official Automobile Club de Monaco ticket office at 44 rue Grimaldi.

In 2023, four series will be on the programme over the four days of competition: Formula 1, Formula 2, Formula 3, making its return to the Principality, and the Porsche SuperCup.

Prices are as shown: