Lewis Hamilton to join Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be team-mates in 2025 (Photo All rights reserved)

Scuderia Ferrari has officially announced that the seven-time world champion will be joining them in 2025.

After twelve years with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton is getting ready to make the move to Maranello.

Team Statement



Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining the team in 2025, on a multi-year contract. pic.twitter.com/moEMqUgzXH — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 1, 2024

We’ll have to wait another season to see the British driver in red, but the announcement has already sent shockwaves through the paddock.

Hamilton-Leclerc, a powerful pair

39-year-old Lewis Hamilton will be joining his third team in 19 Formula 1 seasons (the 18th season starts in Bahrain in March).

Charles Leclerc recently extended his contract with his beloved team, so it is Carlos Sainz who will be leaving his seat to the future-ex-Mercedes driver.

Hamilton will be reunited with Frédéric Vasseur, with whom he was crowned F3 champion in 2005 and GP2 (now Formula 2) champion in 2006, at ART Grand Prix.