Charles Leclerc extends contract with Scuderia Ferrari

The Italian firm officially announced the extension of the Monegasque driver’s contract for several seasons.

The love affair between Charles Leclerc and Scuderia Ferrari continues.

A member of the Ferrari Academy since 2016, the Monegasque has never made a secret of his strong attachment to the Italian team and has just proved it once again by signing a new contract with his beloved stable.

Runner-up in the World Championship in 2022, Charles Leclerc’s ambition, along with Fred Vasseur, who took over as Director at the end of 2022, will always be for Ferrari to win a World Championship again.

That’s something that has escaped the Maranello-based team since 2008 in the constructors’ category and 2007 in the drivers’ category – an eternity to them. Since 2019 and his promotion to Ferrari driver after starting out with Sauber, Charles Leclerc has competed in 102 Grand Prix races and won 5.

New contract, new ambitions

Although a number hasn’t been put on the length of the new contract, there are rumours that the Monegasque driver will now be tied to Scuderia Ferrari until at least 2027, like a certain Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

“Racing with this team has been a dream of mine since I was three years old: I used to watch the Monaco Grand Prix from the window of a friend’s flat on the Sainte-Dévote bend, and I would always look out for the red cars,” he said in a press release.

“This team is my second family. The best is yet to come and I can’t wait for the season to start. My dream is still to win the world championship with Ferrari and I’m sure that in the years to come we’ll have some great moments together and give the fans something to be happy about.”

We’ll have to wait until 13 February to see Ferrari’s 2024 model. The 2024 Formula 1 season starts up again on March 2 in Bahrain.