Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Leclerc on podium, Verstappen takes win 19

The Monegasque driver finished second in the last race of the season, behind the world’s triple champion, winner of his 19th Grand Prix of the season.

Having started out in pole position, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) concluded the 2023 season with yet another victory, ahead of Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and George Russell (Mercedes).

The Dutchman fended off the Monegasque driver’s challenges in the first lap, and led the race from start to finish.

Ferrari just edged out for runners-up

Charles Leclerc did everything he could to earn second place. It wasn’t enough for Scuderia Ferrari though, since George Russell’s third place points put Mercedes above them for the constructors’ vice-champion title.

“I am very pleased because we couldn’t have done any better than we did this weekend. We were the second-fastest car,” said the Monegasque driver after the race.

81st Monaco Grand Prix: Tickets now on sale

“We did an incredible job on strategy, during the qualifications. It is just a shame that we ended up third in the constructors’ championship. That was all that mattered at the end of the season. I would like to thank the team for this season though.”

Charles Leclerc ended the season in fifth place in the Drivers’ World Championship (206 points), with the same number of points as Fernando Alonso, in fourth. In the Manufacturers’ World Championship, Mercedes (409 points) was crowned vice-champion, behind Red Bull (860 points) and just ahead of Ferrari (406 points).

The number: 3

That is the number of Grand Prix races that eluded Max Verstappen this year (only Sergio Perez (twice) and Carlos Sainz won a race this season apart from the Dutchman). A staggering achievement.