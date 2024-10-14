United Airlines launches direct Nice-Washington flights from next spring

The first Nice-Washington flights will take off in May 2025 © Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur Kelagopian

Tickets will be on sale in the coming weeks.

Passengers can take advantage of a direct one-way or return flight between Nice and Washington with United Airlines, starting on 25 May 2025. The new seasonal route, linking the Côte d’Azur and US capitals, will be operated on Boeing 767-300 aircraft, with four flights a week.

“For summer 2025, our passengers in Nice will benefit from an increased range of travel options, including a direct route to the US capital, as well as convenient connections via our hubs in Washington D.C. and New York/Newark to 78 destinations in America,” says Marcel Fuchs, Managing Director of International Sales at United Airlines.

The new Washington service is in addition to the existing route between Nice and New York/Newark, as well as the daily flights operated all year round between Paris and the United States (New York/Newark, Washington/Dulles, Chicago O’Hare and San Francisco).

This is the largest international expansion in the history of United Airlines, which is increasing its seat capacity between Nice and the United States by more than 25% for summer 2025.