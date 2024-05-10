American Airlines launches direct Nice-Philadelphia flight

The number of direct connections to the United States continues to grow.

After Atlanta last year, Philadelphia – a busy hub for American Airlines, the world’s leading passenger airline – is now connected to the Côte d’Azur. Flights are operated daily until October 6.

“We extend our sincere thanks to American Airlines for its support and for this new direct route to the United States, which will save on time and emissions. It testifies to the growing appeal of our region to Americans, who are visiting the Côte d’Azur in greater numbers each year, and reflects our desire for our region to be ever closely connected to the world’s major cities,” said Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Board of Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur.

Philadelphia is one of American Airlines’ hubs, with more than 140 destinations through it.

José Freig, Vice President of American Airlines in charge of international operations: “We are delighted to officially kick off the summer season in Europe with the launch of our new Nice-Philadelphia service. Our daily flight to the French Riviera offers our guests a new opportunity to discover the azure waters, gastronomy and rich culture that the French Riviera offers. We look forward to working alongside our partners at Nice Airport to further enhance their experience in the south of France.”

Other routes to North America include three daily flights to New York and one to Atlanta from May to September, as well as connections to Montreal in Canada.

