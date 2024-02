According to the ranking published by travel website Kayak.fr, Nice is the fourth most romantic airport in France.

Need time for goodbyes before taking off? Don’t worry, the drop-off zone at Nice airport is one of the most generous with passengers before the big departure, according to the travel website Kayak.fr. Offering 15 minutes’ free parking, it ranks behind Lyon (20 minutes), Marseille and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

But do travellers agree?

It seems so! 30% of respondents have witnessed long, tender kisses. Sometimes painful and tearful goodbyes were also spotted by 34% of them. Reunions, on the other hand, are more joyful. 22% of passengers have seen flowers and other gifts for a warm welcome home. And, surprise! More than one in ten French travellers even reported seeing marriage proposals in the arrivals area!