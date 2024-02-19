Two new holiday destinations from Nice airport

After the announcement of Alicante, Kefalonia and Malaga, this summer it will be possible to fly to two dream cities from Nice, for less than 100 euros.

Advertising

Are you more the relaxing or cultural holiday type?

From summer 2024, you’ll have the choice of flying to Faro (Portugal) or Beirut (Lebanon), directly from Nice. Following the launch of three new destinations by easyJet a few months ago, Dutch airline Transavia announced on February 15 that it will be serving these two new cities. Boasting France’s third-largest airport, the Côte d’Azur capital is continuing to expand its destination range for the summer period. It’s tempting!

Lisbon, Porto and now Faro

Riviera residents! Pack your bags and head for the south of Portugal from 18 July 2024! From its medieval fortifications to its famous 60-kilometre lagoon, plus its cliffs and unspoilt countryside, it’s well worth the trip.

The cliffs of Faro, veritable jewels of the Algarve © Unsplash

Starting at just 29 euros, two flights a week will take you to the capital of the Algarve, on Thursdays and Sundays.

Explore the Lebanese capital

This is THE big news. Lebanon will now be on the list of countries you can fly to from Nice airport. On the eastern shore of the Mediterranean, Beirut is sure to enchant you with its architectural gems and impressive limestone islets, for a guaranteed change of scenery.

The Mohammed Al Amin Mosque, in the centre of Beirut © Unsplash

Every Wednesday, starting from July 17, you will be able to fly to the “city that never dies” for as little as 89 euros.