easyJet to fly from Nice to 3 new destinations, from €30

The low-cost airline will serve Malaga, Alicante and Kefalonia over the summer of 2024. © Aéroport de Nice

The low-cost company will take you to from Nice to Alicante, Malaga and Kefalonia, and back.

Preparations are already underway for the summer season 2024 and inexpensive flights to the sun have already been announced in Spain and western Greece, specifically Kefalonia, an island in the Ionian Sea.

From Friday 5 April 2024, Alicante will be served by a weekly flight, then two from May through August. One-way tickets from Nice are on sale from €32.

From 2 June 2024, there will be three weekly flights to Malaga until September 1st. Ticket prices start at around €31.

As for the island of Kefalonia, flights will start on 30 June 2024. A weekly flight on Sundays will be scheduled until 1 September 2024. Tickets are priced at €90 for the inaugural flight.