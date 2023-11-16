Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
In brief

easyJet to fly from Nice to 3 new destinations, from €30

By Paul Charoy
Published on 16 November 2023
1 minute read
easy-jet-aeroport-nice
The low-cost airline will serve Malaga, Alicante and Kefalonia over the summer of 2024. © Aéroport de Nice
By Paul Charoy
- 16 November 2023
1 minute read

The low-cost company will take you to from Nice to Alicante, Malaga and Kefalonia, and back. 

Preparations are already underway for the summer season 2024 and inexpensive flights to the sun have already been announced in Spain and western Greece, specifically Kefalonia, an island in the Ionian Sea.

From Friday 5 April 2024, Alicante will be served by a weekly flight, then two from May through August. One-way tickets from Nice are on sale from €32.

From 2 June 2024, there will be three weekly flights to Malaga until September 1st. Ticket prices start at around €31.

How do I get from Monaco to Nice airport?

As for the island of Kefalonia, flights will start on 30 June 2024. A weekly flight on Sundays will be scheduled until 1 September 2024. Tickets are priced at €90 for the inaugural flight.