United Airlines launches seasonal Nice-New York/Newark service

All flight schedules are designed to connect with United's American hubs and its vast network of connecting flights across America - © Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur Kelagopian

The first flights will take off on Sunday 31 March and the last on 26 October 2024.

Fancy a trip? You can fly to the United States from the end of March with United Airlines, which has launched its seasonal service between Nice and New York/Newark a month earlier this year.

These flights are operated using Boeing 767-300 planes, “A premium aircraft with more spacious United Polaris and United Premium Plus Business Class cabins, 46 United Polaris Business Suites with direct corridor access, 22 United Premium Plus seats and 99 Economy Class seats,” a press release reads.

© United Airlines

Two new holiday destinations from Nice airport

The airline points out that while food, soft drinks, fruit juices, beer and wine, tea, coffee and in-flight entertainment are free of charge in economy class, and most aircraft are equipped with adjustable headrests and on-demand personal entertainment systems, there are other classes offering premium services. These are the “United Polaris” business class, the “United Premium Plus” class and the “United Economy Plus” class, whose benefits are detailed on the airline’s official website.