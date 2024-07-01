Paris 2024: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene present Monegasque Olympic athletes

On Thursday June 27 at the prestigious Yacht Club, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene presented the five athletes who will be representing Monaco at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 in a few weeks.

Dressed in white and red, the Princely Couple was joined by Yvette Lambin-Berti, Secretary General of the Monegasque Olympic Committee, for the official presentation of the five Olympic athletes.

On 26 July, all eyes will be on Paris as the Opening Ceremony gets the 33rd Summer Olympic Games under way. Lisa Pou and Theo Druenne were appointed flag bearers by the Prince.

“Our athletes are about to embark on a unique and exceptional experience in Paris. I know the hard work and passion it took for each of you to achieve this high level of performance. Throughout the days of competition that are ahead of you, we will be at your side to support you. You will represent our country, you will defend our colours and you will do so with determination, enthusiasm, tenacity and talent.

You will surpass yourself so that you have no regrets and give the best of yourself. We have every confidence in you in that respect. On behalf of the Monegasque Olympic Committee, I would like to express my most sincere and warmest encouragement. With all my heart, my wish for you is to live the 2024 Olympic Games to the full,” the Sovereign said in his speech.

Here is the official list of Monegasque athletes for Paris 2024:

Photo credits: © Communication department / Manuel Vitali

