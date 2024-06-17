Monegasque table tennis player Xiaoxin Yang bounces into Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Xiaoxin Yang will represent the Principality at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games © Stéphan Maggi/ Monegasque Olympic Committee

The Monegasque Olympic Committee has confirmed a third athlete’s participation in the prestigious competition.

This confirmation follows qualifications by swimmer Lisa Pou for the 10 km open water event and rower Quentin Antognelli .

Three years ago, Xiaoxin Yang became the first Monegasque athlete to qualify for the Summer Games in Tokyo, a real achievement for the table tennis player.

Yang has five gold medals, three silver and two bronze at the Games of the Small States of Europe (2015, 2019, 2023), a silver medal (2018) and a gold medal (2022) at the Mediterranean Games, and a silver medal at the 2023 European Games.

At 36, Yang is preparing for her second consecutive Olympic experience. Currently ranked 10th in the Olympic rankings and 15th in the ITTF world rankings, her performances and consistency have earned her the coveted ticket to Paris. At the Tokyo Games, she finished 17th, losing in the round of 16 to the Chinese finalist Sun Yingsha.

The Monegasque Olympic Committee may also approve the participation of other athletes through the universality rules for these Paris Games, boosting the Monegasque presence in this summer’s Olympics.