Rower Quentin Antognelli to represent Monaco at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

He is the second Monegasque athlete to be announced by the Monegasque Olympic Committee.

Monaco will be proudly represented at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games by rower Quentin Antognelli. After swimmer Lisa Pou’s qualification in February, the Monegasque Olympic Committee (COM) officially announced Antognelli’s participation in the skiff discipline at Vaires-sur-Marne.

Advertising

At 29 years old, Antognelli will be taking part in his second consecutive Olympic Games, after finishing in an impressive 15th place (3rd in the C final) at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Antognelli unfortunately failed to qualify directly at the World Championships in Belgrade in September 2023, at the continental selection regattas in April in Szeged, nor last month in Lucerne.

Lisa Pou qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

However, thanks to his remarkable performances, he was granted a universality place, enabling him to represent the Principality in Paris. Hopes are high for Antognelli, who has shown exemplary resilience and determination throughout his career.

His qualification is a source of pride for Monaco and a symbol of perseverance for the Principality’s sportsmen and women. Table tennis player Xiaoxin Yang, currently 10th in the Olympic ranking, is in a good position to also claim her ticket for the 2024 Olympics.