Princess Charlene celebrates 130 years of the Olympic Games at the Sorbonne

The concert event was attended by Thomas Bach, Tony Estanguet and actress Michelle Yeoh.

The modern Olympic Games were born 130 years ago. An exceptional concert was given at the Sorbonne in Paris in honour of Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Games.

The venue was not chosen at random by the organisers, the Pierre de Coubertin family association. It was in the amphitheatre at the Sorbonne that Pierre de Coubertin announced the rebirth of the Olympic Games, on June 23, 1894.

Princess Charlene travelled to Paris on Sunday to attend the concert alongside Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games organising committee, and actress and IOC member Michelle Yeoh.

Princess Charlene with Tony Estanguet and Alexandra De Navacelle De Coubertin, president of the Pierre de Coubertin family association © Eric Mathon/ Prince’s Palace

Princess Charlene, a former professional swimmer who competed at the Sydney Olympic Games, took part in the Olympic torch relay in Monaco last week. The Princess is also very committed to education through sport and drowning prevention through her Foundation.

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, during his speech © Eric Mathon/ Prince’s Palace

Performed by the Orchestre et le Chœur des Universités de Paris (Paris Universities’ Orchestra and Choir – OCUP), the concert event was organised in partnership with the CROUS and students were invited to attend free of charge. Samaras’ Olympic Anthem, Abreu’s Tico Tico, and the 4th movement of Beethoven’s 7th Symphony were performed, concluding with Beethoven’s Ode to Joy. A cocktail party rounded off the evening.