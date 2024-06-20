Olympic Flame in Monaco: “A great honour and very emotional” – Princess Charlene

Speaking to Monaco Info alongside Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene shared her feelings after carrying the Olympic Flame, which passed through Monaco on Tuesday 18 June ahead of the Paris 2024 Games.

The proud and smiling Princess certainly looked in her element yesterday. A former professional swimmer, the Sovereign’s wife competed in the Olympic Games in Sydney in 2000, where she came fifth, and then in the Commonwealth Games in 2002, where she won silver.

Being at the Prince’s side during the Olympic Torch Relay and then with her children at the finish, must have brought some wonderful memories back for the Princess. “It was a great honour and it brought up a lot of emotion from my day of competing and representing my country at the time. It was wonderful that my family and the country come together to witness this moment. It was wonderful for my children as well,” she told Émilie Rousseau from Monaco Info

Also a former Olympian, the Sovereign took part in five Games between 1988 in Calgary and 2002 in Salt Lake City as a member of the Monegasque bobsleigh team. In 1994, he was appointed President of the Monegasque Olympic Committee and became a member of the International Olympic Committee a year later.

Although he was unable to witness the first torch relay in the Principality 56 years ago, the Prince was able to enjoy this unique and special event this time around. “It’s really very moving. I knew there was going to be a lot of emotion and a huge turnout, but to see so many young people in the Place du Palais and all along the route is extraordinary.

Unfortunately, I was not in Monaco that day in January 1968 when the Flame passed through for the Grenoble Games, so I wasn’t able to experience that moment. I have carried the Flame several times in other countries, at other Summer and Winter Olympic Games, but to do it in your own country has a very special flavour and meaning.

I was very happy to be able to share it with Princess Charlene, our children of course and our wonderful athletes who accompanied us. It is such an extraordinary and powerful symbol. I am delighted that the flame was able to come here to Monaco and maybe it will come back one day!” said the Prince with pride.

A look back at highlights from Monaco’s Olympic Games history