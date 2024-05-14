Prince Albert II and his children attend Chokolashow prizegiving

Hereditary Prince Jacques signing the chocolate block as Prince Albert II and Princess Gabriella look on © All rights reserved

The event’s first edition was a real success. The first prize went to a student from the Pavillon Bosio.

The eight art students in competition competing art students discovered their 12 kg chocolate block on May 2. They had a week to turn the raw product into a real work of art. The theme was the Historic Grand Prix, and the artists certainly kept to the brief, creating chocolate sculptures of iconic Formula 1 cars.

Organised by the Monaco International Hub organisation and chaired by Maria Bologna, a journalist and Monegasque resident, the first edition of Chokolashow was a feast for the eyes and the tastebuds.

There were some sweet treats to enjoy while admiring the new creations at Tunnel Riva. The artist Caroline Bergonzi had created a painting out of chocolate in tribute to Lia Riva.

Caroline Bergonzzi and her chocolate tribute © All rights reserved

Among the eight competing students from the Pavillon Bosio and the Sanremo Academy of Fine Arts, it was Valentine Trassy, a third year student of the Bosio Pavilion, who was singled out for Chokolashow’s first ever first prize, thanks to her Maserati 250F.

Valentine Trassy,the contest winner © All rights reserved

Valentine Trassy’s Maserati 250F © All rights reserved

Prince Albert II and his children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, came by on Thursday to see the chocolate sculptures in the first edition of the Chokolashow, at Tunnel Riva. The Princely Family took the opportunity to taste some of the chocolates from the workshops at the event, and they all signed a block of chocolate.

The chocolate block signed by the Princely Family © All rights reserved

After the competition, each sculpture was auctioned off in aid of eight charities. The block signed by Prince Albert II and his children was also purchased. A total of €5000 was raised for the charities.

Heads up for next year’s students, the 2025 edition will be on the theme of… yachting!