Chokolashow: exhibition of ephemeral artistic chocolate sculptures

The exhibition is not just for showcasing students, it’s also about supporting charities.

Advertising

A new chocolate show in Monaco. Foodies and Formula 1 fans take note! At the beginning of May, eight students from the Ecole d’Arts Plastiques de Monaco (Pavillon Bosio) and the Sanremo Académie des Beaux-Arts were given a 12kg block of chocolate each.

The chocolate blocks the students will carve © All rights reserved

The theme of this first edition is Formula 1. The students drew lots on May 2 at the Bottega del Gelato, to decide the model of car they will have to sculpt for the competition at the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix.

The eight participants have until May 8 to finish their sculptures, which will then be displayed on May 9 from 10 am in the Riva Tunnel near Port Hercules. The Monegasque artist Caroline Bergonzi will present a piece, out of competition.

Tasting workshops will be provided free of charge to visitors. For example, Monaco ice-cream maker Claudio Rossi has created four new ice creams using chocolate, caramel and rum.

Monaco shopkeepers: Rossi ice cream, naturally

In the evening, at 8 pm, the students’ sculptures will be auctioned by Wannenes in aid of eight charities. Each of the charities (Les Enfants de Frankie, Action Innocence, Passion Sea, Fight Aids Monaco, MAP, AMAPEI, Association de Bienfaisance Eugenio Benedetti Gaglio, Société protecteur des animaux), the members of the Monaco International Hub, partners and other figures who contributed to the project will be able to vote for their favourite sculpture. The winner will receive the Chokolashow trophy, also made of chocolate and sculpted by Belinda Bussotti.