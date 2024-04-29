Princely Family explores mini Monaco

The park depicts the Principality during the Formula 1 Grand Prix in incredible detail.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, attended the inauguration of the miniature Monaco, on Thursday 25 April in Hamburg.

Miniatur Wunderland is the largest attraction of its kind in the world. Millions of visitors flock there every year to see the famous places of our planet. With the longest model railway network and planes that take off, the «Miniature Wonderland» is teeming with details and gives the impression that the cities are alive.

It took almost six years to build the representation of the Rock. 87 times smaller than the real thing, this Principality measures 36 m² and features some 304 homes, 7,000 figurines, 4,000 trees, 300 cars and 175 boats.

The Prince’s Palace in miniature © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The Princely Family admires the detail in the miniature Monaco © Eric Mathon/ Prince’s Palace

“Monaco wasn’t easy to build, as many people have a certain image in their head. It took a long time to make, especially the construction of the Formula 1 circuit, it was crazy,” said the founder of the park, Frederik Braun, who used to come to watch the Monaco Grand Prix every summer, to Monaco Info.

During the tour, the Princely Family found miniature familiar places such as their Palace, the Casino, the Cathedral, the Oceanographic Museum but also other monuments from around the world.