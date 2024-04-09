Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II present Monaco Red Cross certificates

The charity trained 5,000 people in first aid in 2023.

What to do in the event of an accident? These men and women now know how to respond, thanks to the training provided by the Croix-Rouge Monégasque (CRM – Monaco Red Cross). In recognition of their dedication, a certificate was presented to them by the Prince and Princess on Wednesday 3 April, with Prince Albert II acting in his capacity as President of the charity and Princess Charlene as Vice-President.

“We have to celebrate the people who volunteer for training,” Mathieu Liberatore, head of the first aid section at the Monaco Red Cross, told Monaco Info. While all schoolchildren in the Principality are trained in first aid, adults can also apply to the charity to learn how to look after a victim while waiting for help to arrive.

A few critical minutes

“We call them the first witnesses in the emergency chain,” said Claude Fabbreti, Director of First Aid and International Action at the Monaco Red Cross. He continued: “Even though the fire brigade responds very quickly, in certain cases, such as haemorrhages, choking or cardiac arrest, the few minutes it takes for the ambulance to arrive are critical.”

These courses are free in the Principality, and a refresher course is recommended every three years. If you are interested, head over to the CRM website: First aid training.