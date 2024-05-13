Monaco's Best
Videos Podcasts
Princess Charlene greets cyclists at 10th edition of Champagne and Oyster Cycling Club of Monaco

By Théo Briand
Published on 13 May 2024
1 minute read
princess-charlene-finish-cocc
Princess Charlene as the cyclists arrived – © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna
Over 90 cyclists took part in the charity race.

A sporty fundraising event! The Champagne and Oyster Cycling Club of Monaco was back on Sunday, May 5. This year saw the 10th edition of the cycling race that raises funds for the Princess Charlene Foundation, which works to prevent drowning and to promote children’s education through sport.

princesse-charlene-cocc-arrivee-cyclistes
© Manuel Vitali – Communication Department

Over 90 participants set out from Saint-Tropez to Monaco, a distance of about 140km.

cyclistes-cocc-fondation-princesse-charlene
The many participants at the finish line in Monaco – © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

Princess Charlene looked radiant as the cyclists arrived in Monaco. The Princess greeted them in the afternoon, and together they celebrated the race’s 10-year anniversary with a giant cake. The cyclists then headed for Slammer’s, the famous bar in the La Condamine district, to celebrate their exploits on the day.

princesse-charlene-cocc

arrivee-cocc-princesse-charlene

gateau-10-ans-cocc
The charity race’s 10th ‘birthday’ cake © Manuel Vitali – Communication Department

You may remember the cycling race came back last year after a three-year break due in particular to Covid. It raised €70,000.