Princess Charlene greets cyclists at 10th edition of Champagne and Oyster Cycling Club of Monaco
Over 90 cyclists took part in the charity race.
A sporty fundraising event! The Champagne and Oyster Cycling Club of Monaco was back on Sunday, May 5. This year saw the 10th edition of the cycling race that raises funds for the Princess Charlene Foundation, which works to prevent drowning and to promote children’s education through sport.
Over 90 participants set out from Saint-Tropez to Monaco, a distance of about 140km.
Princess Charlene looked radiant as the cyclists arrived in Monaco. The Princess greeted them in the afternoon, and together they celebrated the race’s 10-year anniversary with a giant cake. The cyclists then headed for Slammer’s, the famous bar in the La Condamine district, to celebrate their exploits on the day.
You may remember the cycling race came back last year after a three-year break due in particular to Covid. It raised €70,000.