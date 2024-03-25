Princess Charlene attends first Bal de la Rose in 10 years

On Saturday 23 March, the Sporting Monte-Carlo took the Princely Family and their many guests back to the Disco era, for the 68th edition of the event in aid of the Princess Grace Foundation.

Wearing a silver jumpsuit covered entirely with sequins, Princess Charlène appeared alongside Prince Albert II, Princess Caroline, president of the event, and French designer Christian Louboutin, artistic director of the Ball in recent years. It was a particularly memorable entrance by Princess Charlene, whose last appearance at the Bal de la Rose was around ten years ago. And for the occasion, she opted for a new hairstyle, a bob style with a fringe, which was particularly popular in the 70s and 80s.

From left to right: Beatrice Borromeo, Pierre Casiraghi, Gloria Gaynor, Christian Louboutin, Princess Charlene, Prince Albert II, Princess Caroline, Charlotte Casiraghi, Alexandra of Hanover and Ben-Sylvester arrive at the Rose Ball. © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

© Monte-Carlo SBM / Prince’s Palace

This year, the 68th edition of the charity event was on a disco theme. A tradition since 1957, the theme sets the tone of the evening, the decor and the show. With some 59 mirror balls (and a lot of glitter), the Salle des Étoiles at Sporting Monte-Carlo went back to the 80s. On the food side, a team of 40 people provided a unique meal for the 800 guests. On the menu, caviar, sole, farm chicken with truffle stuffing and a touch of chocolate for dessert. The Master of ceremonies for the evening was journalist and TV host Stéphane Bern, who was also the caller for the raffle, organised at each edition to raise funds which are then donated to the Princess Grace Foundation.

Archive images of early Bal de la Rose editions

French designer Christian Louboutin directed the artistic side of the event. © Monte-Carlo SBM

On stage, choreographer Sadeck Berrabah and his 48 dancers put on a great show backed by the biggest hits of the 80s, as did Shangela and Chad Michaels, two drag queens, who performed hits by two Disco icons: Donna Summer and Cher. They were followed by Gloria Gaynor, the American singer who embodies the Disco movement, performing her world-renowned hits. As every year, the guests then adjourned to the dance floor, for an after party provided by DJ Kiddy Smile.

Gloria Gaynor, choreographer Sadeck Berrabah and Chad Michaels at the 2024 Bal de la Rose. Stéphane Bern called out the traditional raffle. © Monte-Carlo SBM

