The Blues Brothers back in concert in Monaco

The show will take place on Friday 3 May at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco.

Advertising

The legendary Jake and Elwood, better known as the Blues Brothers, are set to bring the Salle des Princes at the Grimaldi Forum to its feet in a unique show on 3 May 2024! Dressed in their iconic black hats and ties and dark glasses, they promise a memorable evening packed with humour and music.

Worldwide success

This AMPM production, starring Brad Henshaw as Jake, has already been a huge success around the world. Endorsed by Dan Aykroyd and Judith Belushi, it has already completed five successful tours of London’s famous West End, a seven-week residency in Chicago and a 14-week tour across the United States. Since 1995, it has been setting venues alight in the four corners of the globe.

If you’re not familiar with them, the Blues Brothers emerged in the 1970s, in a comedy musical film starring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. The double act won over the public. with the resounding success of their debut album ‘Briefcase Full Of Blues’ and a dazzling tour across the United States. The cult comedy has seen a host of soul and blues legends take to the stage, with masterful renditions of iconic songs by Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin. Classics such as “Everybody Needs Somebody to Love”, “Soul Man” and “Think” are still on today’s playlists.

Celebrating the legendary duo, ‘The Blues Brothers… Approved’ takes you on a musical journey of soul, blues and R’n’B. The live show is performed by exceptional musicians, singers and backing singers, in a lively tribute to the Blues Brothers legend.

Practical info: