Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline present awards at 55th International Bouquet Competition

This weekend, the Monaco Garden Club revealed the winners of the 55th International Bouquets Competition in the presence of Prince Albert II and the Princess of Hanover, President of the Club. Here’s a look back in pictures at this year’s edition , on the theme of “Seas and Oceans”.

Organised by the Monaco Garden Club, the 55th International Bouquets Competition took place this Saturday and Sunday at the Yacht Club. For nearly five hours, the competitors worked hard to create the most beautiful design. From Italy, Belgium, Switzerland and France, 72 professionals and amateurs took part in this year’s event.

” This year’s competition reminds us of the precious beauty and secrets of the seas and oceans and the absolute need to maintain their balance. With so many participants this year, what better way to talk about this theme, which is so dear to H.S.H. the Prince of Monaco and H.R.H. the Princess of Hanover, than by working with these stunning flowers and their colours?” commented Cecilia Fossa Casiraghi, Vice-President of the Monaco Garden Club.

The Prince and Princess Caroline, President of the Monaco Garden Club, came to see the creations by the seven categories, including one reserved for children.

