55th International Bouquet Competition announces new theme

Last year's theme was "The Circus Festival", in tribute to Prince Rainier III © Government of Monaco / Principality of Monaco

The 2024 edition will be held at the Monaco Yacht Club on 4 and 5 May, with a “Seas and Oceans” theme.

A new year means a new poster. Amateurs and professionals will be back in May to try to win the prize for the best bouquet, using the “Seas and Oceans” theme for each of their arrangements. Organised by the Monaco Garden Club, the competition is held under the patronage of Prince Albert II and the presidency of the Princess of Hanover.

Each participant will be able to compete in one of the 7 categories:

Vintage sailing boats

A coral reef

A fishing net

A storm at sea

An ice floe or iceberg

Lunch on board

The Beach, for the youth category

The official 2024 poster © Government of Monaco / Principality of Monaco

Two juries to assess the overall winner

A special jury, made up of leading figures from the literary and artistic worlds, will award the Special Prizes, under the presidency of the Princess of Hanover.

Teachers, international authors and floral art specialists will form the “Official Jury”, to decide the Gold, Silver and Bronze awards and the overall Grand Prize, the “Princess Grace of Monaco Prize.”

The public will also be able to admire the bouquets on Saturday 4 May from 6 pm to 7.30 pm and on Sunday 5 May from 9.30 am to 6 pm, with admission free of charge. They will also be able to attend free conferences that are open to the public at the Monaco Garden Club on Sunday 5 May.

Registration is open until April 19. For more information, head over to the event website, call +377 93 30 02 04 / 06 43 91 09 60 or send an e-mail to gardenclub@monaco.mc.