In brief

Princely Family inaugurates new Monaco fire service vessel

Published on 7 May 2024
princely-family-boat-prince-jacques-fire-service
The Princely Family discovering the new boat - © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali
The Princely Couple decided to name it Prince Jacques in honour of their son.

On Saturday, May 4, Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella came to inaugurate the Monaco fire service’s new fire and rescue boat.

nouveau-bateau-pompiers
The new boat sports the Principality’s colours  – © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali 
The whole Princely Family came to Fontvieille with Monsignor Dominique-Marie David and Abbott Christian Venard, who blessed the vessel. After a technical presentation, the Princely Couple and their children went aboard and headed for its home port, Port Hercule where the boat and the Princely Family received the traditional ‘watery welcome’.

accueil-bateau-pompier-grandes-eaux
The boat coming into port Hercule © Communication department / Manuel Vitali 

The boat’s name, chosen by the Sovereign, was revealed at the Yacht Club of Monaco: Prince Jacques.

famille-princiere-bateau-prince-jacques
The Princely Family naming the new boat – © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali 

Cutting edge technology

The «Prince Jacques» was custom-ordered to meet the specific needs of Monaco’s firefighters. It is equipped with the latest firefighting and rescue technology.

For example, the three-dimensional transducer can detect submerged or partially submerged objects. The gyroscopic system ensures the boat remains stable, even in extreme weather conditions. Finally, a thermal imaging camera is connected to the radar for better visibility even in harsh and foggy environments.