Ligue 1: AS Monaco end their season in style by dismantling Nantes

After a six-year absence from the competition, AS Monaco will finally be making their return to the Champions League

AS Monaco ended their excellent season in style by recording a thumping 4-0 victory over Nantes in front of their home fans at the Stade Louis II under the eyes of Prince Albert II and President Dmitry Rybolovlev.

The Match

Opting to hand Caio Henrique his long-awaited first start since September following his injury absence, plus granting youngsters Soungoutou Magassa, Mamadou Coulibaly and Eliesse Ben Seghir a run from the off, Adi Hutter’s final selection of the term consisted of a good mix of youth and experience.

Getting off to a blistering start, Les Monegasques blasted into an early lead inside six minutes through Wissam Ben Yedder, who bagged his 16th Ligue 1 goal this term in his 200th match for ASM after Krepin Diatta’s superb assist.

Not content with that, Hutter’s men rapidly doubled their advantage when Thilo Kehrer bagged his first goal for the club, and his first in Ligue 1 in over two years, following a wonderful assist from Henrique.

It wasn’t long until ASM made it 3-0, as Mohamed Camara found the back of the net from the penalty spot to also mark his first for Monaco.

Despite creating more promising chances to close out the opening half, the score remained 3-0 at the interval.

Enter the second stanza, and Les Monegasques quickly made it 4-0 courtesy of excitement machine Ben Seghir, as the youngster slotted home with aplomb.

In the driver’s seat and with the victory secured, it was terrific to see Hutter hand Saimon Bouabre and Lucas Michal their professional debuts, in a match that was littered with upside for Les Rouge et Blanc to wrap up their successful crusade.

President Rybolovlev’s reaction

AS Monaco President Dmitry Rybolovlev released a statement after his club’s rise to 2nd in Ligue 1.

“AS Monaco FC’s result this season represents much more than just a place on the podium. It means direct qualification for the Champions League, something that we have all been waiting for such a long time. It is a well-deserved reward for the efforts of all members of the Club who pursued this goal throughout the season.

It is also a beautiful gift to all Monegasques and AS Monaco FC fans on the eve of the Club’s centenary! I congratulate the entire staff, players and the Club’s employees on this result and thank them for their work during this season, which we end with a place on the podium for the third time in four years.

Of course, I want to share this joy with the fans who have been present, as always, both home and away, to support the team throughout the season.

I also want to say a big thank you to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II for his sincere and constant support for our Club.

Daghe Munegu!“

AS Monaco President Dmitry Rybolovlev

After the victory over Nantes, Prince Albert II and President Dmitry Rybolovlev came to the dressing room to congratulate the team.

President Dmitry Rybolovlev, Prince Albert II, Thiago Scuro and Adi Hütter

𝐿'𝑎𝑛𝑛𝑒́𝑒 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑒, 𝑐'𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑙𝑎 𝐶ℎ𝑎𝑚𝑝𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 𝐿𝑒𝑎𝑔𝑢𝑒 ✨



𝐿'𝑎𝑛𝑛𝑒́𝑒 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑒, 𝑐'𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑙𝑎 𝐶ℎ𝑎𝑚𝑝𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 𝐿𝑒𝑎𝑔𝑢𝑒 ✨

Retour sur la visite de Son Altesse Sérénissime le Prince Albert II et du Président Dmitry Rybolovlev dans les vestiaires après #ASMFCN 🤩

Hutter’s Debrief

“We really wanted to win and finish in style in front of our home crowd at the Stade Louis II for this 34th matchday, and in the end we won 4-0. I actually think this is the match we expected from ourselves,” a delighted Hutter insisted.

“It was also an opportunity for our young players to have playing time, like Saimon Bouabre and Lucas Michal, who took their first steps in Ligue 1. I want to congratulate the whole team because I am very happy this evening to have honoured this second place.”

Key Stats

By the numbers, the fact ASM held the ascendancy in terms of expected goals (1.47 to 0.84), total shots (10 to 6), shots on target (6 to 3), shots inside the box (8 to 3), passes in the opposition half (218 to 116) and overall duels won (58 to 50) duly underlined what worthy winners they were.

Exciting Next Season Awaits

Having achieved their goal of Champions League qualification by virtue of their outstanding season to claim second in the table, all eyes will now turn to what looms as a captivating 2024/2025 campaign domestically and in Europe.

“Tonight is the holidays! The players deserve it. They obviously have an individual program to follow during these holidays, especially since we will do tests when they return. We will resume on June 25, and I hope that until then they will enjoy it. I too will be able to spend time with my family,” Hutter explained.

“In July, we will then have a preparation course in Austria. I have already been there in the past with Bern, Frankfurt and Borussia, and it was quite successful each time (smiles).”

The Ultras Celebrated

This 34th day of Ligue 1 also marked the 30th anniversary of the essential group of supporters, the Ultras Monaco 1994. The atmosphere was worthy of the greatest evenings with a stand filled by all the groups and branches of Monegasque supporters. And, of course, their songs rang out throughout the evening without weakening. The Monaco players fittingly came and celebrated with them at the final whistle.

“Their birthday celebration was fantastic, and it’s true that there were a lot of emotions tonight! We were happy to give them this 4-0 victory. And when we were in front of them at the end to celebrate together, it was incredible! They deserved this success and the return of AS Monaco to the Champions League,” said Hutter at the end of the evening.