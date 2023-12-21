Your top tips for keeping your kids busy in Monaco

We asked our readers for some advice.

Whether it’s on Wednesday afternoons, in the evenings after school, at weekends or during the school holidays, finding new ways of entertaining your children can sometimes be a challenge. That’s why we asked our parent readers to share their favourite family activities.

For some, like Magali, the Christmas Village is a must at this time of year. But the rest of the year, certain leisure activities are perennial, sport in particular. “My granddaughter is into basketball, pétanque, fishing and walking,” says Edmond. Basketball is also very popular with Robert’s five-year-old son. “He comes to watch my games and yells when I score,” he laughs. “And he’s still got a belly full of churros from the fair! We love going to the Parc Princesse Antoinette to play when the weather’s nice!”

Sport and workshops

Sport is the thing for Jennifer too, a mum of two boys aged seven and two-and-a-half: “the older one does judo at the Louis-II stadium. We also like to walk around the Larvotto: my youngest loves parks, and we go to the Zoological Garden whenever we can! Not to mention the fair, the Christmas market…”

Véronique’s two sons, aged six and nine, are more into football. “We often have a ball in the bag,” she admits. “But they also love going to the library, visiting the Oceanographic Museum, riding along the sea wall on their bikes or scooters, and making the most of seasonal events like the fair or the Christmas market.”

The Oceanographic Museum regularly organises fun activities for children – © Monaco Oceanographic Museum

John has two daughters, aged nine and eleven. And there’s no shortage of activities for them either: “They love the workshops in Monaco’s museums: Villa Paloma, Villa Sauber, the Anthropology and Oceanography museums! We take part in the different events organised for young people by the Town Council or the Department of Education, Youth and Sport… They do classical dance and singing! Whenever we can, we get some fresh air in the parks on the Rocher or in Fontvieille. And they love seeing… live musicals on stage,” he says.

Our suggestions

Every month, Monaco Tribune provides a full schedule and regular articles on events in the Principality. But some activities are available throughout the year. Like escape games, which take the whole family on a unique adventure.

As for outdoor sports, feel free to check out our directory of playgrounds in the Principality, to find the one that is best suited to your needs. If you’d like a nice walk, when the weather’s good, we’ve also got a few tips for walks in the area, to suit all abilities.

The play area at the end of the Promenade Saint-Honoré – © Paul Charoy / Monaco Tribune

5 children’s playgrounds in and around Monaco

And if your child is naturally curious, why not visit the Zoological Garden, where births regularly occur?

Of course, as mentioned above, the Principality’s different museums often feature exhibitions, as well as themed and fun workshops. By all means use our website to keep up to date with news from the Oceanographic Museum, the Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology or the NMNM.

Monaco Town Council also organises regular workshops for young people, which are usually free! Places go quickly, though, so book early to avoid disappointment!

Finally, during the holidays, the Théâtre des Muses often organises drama and improvisation courses, with children split up by age group. It’s the perfect way for them to have fun and, who knows, perhaps discover a real love of the stage!