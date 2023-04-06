Sun, sea and… hikes: discovering the coastal paths

Monaco Tribune has three circuits that for you to try and try again.

Exercising on the Côte d’Azur doesn’t need to be hard work, you might even enjoy it! After the MonaMove stations, here’s another suggestion from the editorial team: take a hike! (on the coastal paths, that is).

For example the Chemin des Douaniers path in Cap d’Ail, which runs from Marquet beach to Mala beach. This is an easy hike, accessible to all, which is five kilometres long, so allow 2.5 hours for a round trip. It’s a great opportunity to go for a walk, including with children or your dog, as the area is mostly flat, with some signs to help you learn more about the surrounding flora and fauna.

The Cap d’Ail Coastal Path – © Monaco Tribune

As a bonus you will have a nice view of the waves crashing on the rocks, as you will be walking along the seashore. Please note: if the wind is strong, some parts of this trail may be closed off.

© Monaco Tribune © Monaco Tribune © Monaco Tribune

To get there: from the Marquet beach car park, take the coastal path, which winds between large rock boulders to the Pointe des Douaniers.

On the other side of Monaco, the Tour du Cap Martin, in Roquebrune, also provides a 4.6 kilometre walk along the seafront (two hours for a return trip). Easy to do, it is perfect for families and will allow you to check out some superb villas on the Mediterranean coast, such as the villa Cyrnos, occupied at the beginning of the century by the Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III, or the famous cabin of the architect and town planner Le Corbusier.

An easy walk along the coastline on the Sentier des Douaniers path between Monaco and Roquebrune – © Monaco Tribune

To get there: from Carnolès train station, head to the seafront and follow it to the right towards Cap Martin. Avenue W. Churchill takes over (on the left) and leads to the end of the Cap.

Finally, for more experienced hikers, the Tour de la Tête de Chien awaits you. It is 6.3 kilometres long and takes four hours to complete. It is suitable for walkers who can climb a number of cliffs without difficulty. Because you will have to do some climbing to reach the natural Mediterranean observatory, some 550 metres above the sea. But the breathtaking view of Monaco and the Côte d’Azur is well worth it.

To get there: from the central car park in Cap d’Ail, head up the Chemin des Mimosas to the Moyenne Corniche. Cross this and take the “Roman road”, a small cul-de-sac which borders a housing estate. Cross the RD 37 a little higher up and continue the ascent via markers 611, 612, 602 and 603 along a path that cuts across the RD 37. Walk along the Loubière cliffs to the top of the Tête de Chien.

Whichever path you choose, the health benefits are undeniable. According to the World Health Organisation, walking can help combat weight gain and sedentary lifestyles, which are responsible for one million deaths per year in the European region. Less well known, but just as interesting, is the fact that walking (and cycling) can help reduce air pollution, which causes over half a million deaths a year.

Again according to the WHO, walking for 30 minutes almost every day reduces the likelihood of an early death by at least 10%. The risk of developing cardiovascular disease or type 2 diabetes is also reduced by the activity.

Our opinion

Beautiful landscapes, sunshine and sea spray… The coastal paths fulfill their promise. Check out our video of the one in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

https://youtu.be/Vt8H7k-EWRw

