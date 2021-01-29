











Taking its name from the 19th century poet and philosopher, Friedrich Nietzsche, this winding path follows the steep slopes of the French Riviera’s landscape. Our journalist, Benoît Sorre, headed out to discover this piece of paradise, tucked between Èze-sur-Mer and Èze village.

A 90 minute hike, covering almost 2 kilometre, this route is well-loved route amongst walkers. Offering breath-taking views of the sea, mountains and forests, this is a hike like no other. Starting by the sea in Èze and finishing in the village’s old, narrow streets, join us as we take on this legendary hike. Let’s go!