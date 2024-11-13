Infrastructure, mobility and the environment: 5 takeaways from Céline Caron-Dagioni’s press conference

The Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development shared her Department’s latest advances.

Céline Caron-Dagioni, Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, gave a press conference to provide an update on development projects and environmental initiatives in the Principality. From infrastructure to urban planning and efforts towards the green transition, here are the five key points from her conference.

1. A sustained pace of project completions

Major projects have reached completion lately in the Principality, and several key infrastructures were recently inaugurated, including the Charles III middle school and the Société Protectrice des Animaux (SPA) animal shelter. The Minister says inaugurations continue apace: “I feel like I spend my time at inaugurations, so that’s quite good news.”

Villa Carmelha will be inaugurated this week. Mareterra is due to follow shortly with a first, as the area’s green spaces were planted in-house by the Urban Amenities Department in the spring with staggered working hours.

The Bel Air project is progressing without incident, and the demolition work was completed quickly. “All the safeguards we were able to put in place at the outset [led] to a positive outcome,” said Céline Caron-Dagioni, satisfied with the efficiency of the building works.

Work on the new hospital has also made good progress. The structural work was completed at a rapid pace, with two storeys per month.

2. Upcoming projects: Wurtemberg car park, footbridge, media library, Espace Léo Ferré

The Wurtemberg car park is scheduled for completion in the first half of 2025, initially providing 565 spaces, and 863 when the work is completed. It will include 100 “Monaco On” charging points for electric vehicles and 193 spaces for two-wheelers, in response to the growing needs of users in terms of sustainable mobility.

Other projects are also nearing completion: in February 2025, a footbridge will connect the Ilôt Pasteur to the SMEG headquarters, where the State will occupy four floors. Between March and June 2025, other infrastructure is due to complete, including “the postal sorting office, the media library and the Epspace Léo Ferré.”

3. The energy transition and the carbon neutrality challenge

Committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050, Monaco is focusing its efforts on reducing emissions and promoting new energy sources. Céline Caron-Dagioni stressed the need to take concrete action now: “The seed must be planted today if we are to reap the benefits in five years’ time.”

4. An expanding mobility plan

Monaco is improving its transport infrastructure to promote soft mobility. The Clic-Bus service has been a great success, as have the new express routes, making it easier for residents and visitors to get around. The Salines car park is also gradually filling up, with over 600 season ticket holders at present.

Looking ahead to 2027, restructuring work on the Louis-II Stadium in preparation for the Games of the Small States of Europe will mean the loss of 400 parking spaces. “We can’t just press a button and say… we’re transferring them all at once,” explained Céline Caron-Dagioni, adding that transfers to the Salines car park will take place in waves.

The number of MonaBike journeys continues to rise: around 600,000 were recorded in 2023, a figure that has risen by around 20% in 2024. In response to this demand, the government is gradually renewing its fleet of bicycles with new models that have gears, to make journeys easier on Monaco’s steep terrain.

5. Closer partnership with SNCF and new investment in rail transport

The recent difficulties with the SNCF proved an opportunity for closer collaboration between Monaco and the PACA region. The intensive dialogue has resulted in a two-year plan being established to anticipate maintenance work and lessen the impact on cross-border commuters. “It has enabled us to forge closer ties with the Region,” said the Minister.

Monaco also plans to acquire new train carriages, which are due to be operational in 2027. A welcome boost to meet user demand.