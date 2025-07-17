Where to cool down in Monaco?

Summer is in full swing in the Principality and the temperatures are very high. We asked our readers for their tips on sheltering from the sun to cope with the heat. Here are five ideas for places to keep cool and enjoy Monaco without getting hot under the collar!

Bars, fountains, beaches, restaurants, ice-cream parlours, shaded or air-conditioned areas, playgrounds.. there are many ways to protect yourself from the sun in the Principality, but you need to know where to find the best places.

Monaco Ville and its shady streets

Head for the hills! Well, Le Rocher! That’s what Alex suggests on our Facebook page: “In Monaco Ville (the old town) it’s not so hot in the narrow streets.” And he’s right: once you’ve climbed the big ramp, the narrow streets of Monaco Ville, lined with old buildings, provide a breath of fresh air.

The Rocher offers a magnificent view of the Principality © All rights reserved

Its shops, shady restaurants and even the Oceanographic Museum let you stay out of the sun for a few hours. And for families, the Le Rocher play area, under tall pine trees, is a peaceful haven.

The Principality’s green spaces:

Despite the skyscrapers, Monaco has an abundance of green spaces, ideal for recharging your batteries and enjoying a naturally shaded area. Arlette has her favourite: “The gardens above the school in Fontvieille are green.” Among the most pleasant gardens:

The Saint-Martin gardens around the Palace, with their views over the Mediterranean and shady paths

Fontvieille Park and the Princess Grace Rose Garden, with its fountains, ducks and rosebushes

The Petite Afrique garden, a stone’s throw from the Place du Casino

The Japanese Garden, zen and shady, with its koi carp and little bridges

There are also many free water fountains throughout the Principality. Set up in strategic locations such as the Larvotto, Mareterra, the Place du Palais or near tourist attractions, they provide refreshment at any time of day. They’re a good habit to get into, and are both practical and environmentally friendly, especially if you use a reusable water bottle rather than a disposable plastic one.

Beaches and swimming pools:

Fancy a dip? Vivi regularly goes to “La piscine” (the pool) in search of somewhere to cool off. Several swimming pools are open throughout the season in the Principality. Whether they are public or reserved for guests of Monaco’s many luxury hotels, you’re sure to find a solution to suit you in our practical guide:

As for the beaches, the Larvotto awaits you, with its jellyfish net and its handiplage. Recently refurbished, the new slabs at the Digue des Pêcheurs (Fisherman’s Dike) are ready to welcome you for a refreshing dip, almost in open waters. Finally, you can also enjoy the Mediterranean at the Pont de Fer beach, just a stone’s throw from Monte-Carlo Bay.

Very popular in high season, the new Larvotto provides several shaded areas © Visit Monaco

Air-conditioned venues:

Most of Monaco’s shops and shopping centres are air-conditioned. Éric tells us that he goes to Le Métropole Shopping Center, which has air conditioning. A host of boutiques await you there, in the heart of Monegasque’s Carré d’Or.

The air-conditioned Métropole Shopping Center awaits your shopping pleasure © Métropole Shopping Center Monte-Carlo

The shopping centre at Fontvieille and its new Box98 leisure centre are also available for a ‘cool’ shopping experience. What better way to round off a long day visiting the Principality than with a sport of go-karting on a circuit that is similar to the Monaco race track? Lyliane says it’s simple: when she needs to cool down, she goes “wherever there’s air conditioning.”

Shops to cool down in:

There are many ice cream parlours dotted around the Principality’s streets, and what better way to cool down than with an ice cream? A year ago, we asked our readers where to find the best ice creams in Monaco, and at the time it was the Santo Gelato ice cream parlour that came out on top.

A popular trend, bubble teas have recently arrived in Monaco. Several shops stock them, including Superboba on Rue Princesse Caroline and the Bubble Bar Monaco at 17 Avenue des Spélugues. For fruit juice lovers, Seaside Juicery serves refreshing detox juices at 12 Rue des Açores.

And of course a large number of cafés will welcome you throughout the day, serving iced coffees or other cold beverage alternatives such as the very popular Iced Matcha.