The complete guide to Monaco’s swimming pools

Where to go swimming this summer? What activities do the Principality’s different swimming pools offer? Monaco Tribune gives you an overview.

Every year, the Rainier III Water Sports Stadium, the Saint-Charles swimming pool and the Albert II water sports centre welcome tens of thousands of users. For regulars and newcomers to these structures, here’s your guide for 2025.

Stade Nautique Rainier III (Water Sports Stadium)

Rainier III Water Sports Stadium © Monaco Town Council

Its opening is eagerly anticipated every year and the good news is, we won’t have to wait much longer. The stadium will open for the season on Tuesday 6 May. For visitors who do not live in Monaco, tickets are priced €12 (adults) and €9 (3 to 17 year olds). For residents, those prices are halved: €6 for adults and €4.50 for the youngsters.

Children under 12s must be accompanied by an adult.

The pool has a slide and several diving boards © Monaco Tribune

The pool has several diving boards (1, 3 and 5 metres), as well as a slide. Aqua gym, aqua bike and water circuit classes are available from May to October. Free introductory diving sessions are available, thanks to a partnership with the CE.S.M.M. (Monaco Underwater exploration club), for adults and children aged 8 and over, on June 25, July 16, August 6 and 27, all Wednesdays.

The pool will be closed during major events:

Grand Prix: Monday 19 through Monday 26 May

Splash Party: Wednesday 18 June 2025

Adress: Route de la Piscine, 98000 Monaco

Practical info: Opening times

Centre nautique Albert II (Water Sports Centre)

Albert II Water Sports Centre © Stade Louis-II

Located inside the Louis-II Stadium complex, the Centre comprises an Olympic pool, a beginners’ pool and a diving pool. The centre hosts water polo, competition and synchronised swimming, as well as aquagym and free-diving training. The pool reopened in 2023 after several summers of refurbishment work.

Princess Charlene at the Albert II Water Sports Centre, a few hours before the Saint Devota Tournament, on 21 April 2023

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

Address: 7 Av. des Castelans, 98000 Monaco

Practical info: Prices and opening times for the water sports centre can be found via this link.

Piscine Saint-Charles

Saint-Charles swimming pool © Monaco town council

The sports facility closed on June 29, 2022 and underwent major refurbishment, reopening on June 1, 2023. The pool is now open to the public, with four new activities on offer.

AquaPowerPlus: a workout in the water! “It’s a fitness session in the water, always to music, and you need to keep up with the pace. There is a mixture of exercices in the pool, core work outdoors and a training circuit in and out of the pool,” Sophie Potel, in charge of the pool’s activities, told Monaco-Matin.

Aqua Relax: more yoga-based, this activity is open to all and includes stretching and breathing exercises.

Aqua Trampo : this activity combines trampoline and water-based exercise! It’s a fun way to get in shape, with lively sessions but no impact on the joints!

AquaMerMaid-Dolphin: an activity for children aged six and up, and who can swim. During the session the swimmers’ legs are contained in a monofin, and they use a dolphin kick to propel themselves forward.

These four activities are in addition to those already on offer all year round: prenatal swimming classes, “water babies” sessions, aquagym, aqua bike, stretching and swimming lessons for adults and children.

Address: 7 Av. Saint-Charles, 98000 Monaco

Practical info: www.mairie.mc

The pool at the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort

Monaco’s top-flight hotels also boast many swimming pools. This is the case at the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, which offers not only an indoor and outdoor pool but also a beautiful 100 metre-long sandy-bottomed lagoon set in a tropical garden. All a few metres from the Mediterranean Sea and with stunning views of the rock.

The lagoon at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort © Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort / Facebook

The pools are open daily from 8 am to 7 pm, and until 8 pm in July and August. Prices are €55 per person in low season and up to €185 in July and August, €140 on weekdays in May, June and September and 180€ on the weekend during those months.

Practical info: Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort

Nikki Beach – Fairmont Hotel

If you are after a lively, party atmosphere or want to watch the grand prix in a bikini, the Nikki Beach rooftop pool at the Fairmont Monte Carlo is made for you.

The Nikki Beach deckchairs with a view of the famous bend in front of the Fairmont © Nikki Beach Monte Carlo / Facebook

Open since early April, it will close in October for the winter season. In the meantime, you can admire the view from the roof of the hotel and cool yourself down every day from 8 am to 8 pm.

Practical info: Nikki Beach

Monte-Carlo Beach

Open again since April 14, the magnificent Olympic swimming pool at the Monte-Carlo Beach is ready to welcome you. Heated to 28°C, the ozone-filtered water comes directly from the sea. In a lush setting and far from the hustle and bustle of central Monaco, the swimming pool at the Monte-Carlo Beach is ideal for anyone who is looking for a little peace and quiet.

The Monte-Carlo Beach pool © Monte-Carlo Beach / Facebook

Practical info: Monte-Carlo Beach