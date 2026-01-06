Princely Family of Monaco and Chanel fashion: the five articles that fascinated Monaco Tribune readers in 2025

With more than 6 million visits in 2025, Monaco Tribune broke all its records — and these five articles on the Princely Family captivated nearly half a million readers.

The year 2025 will go down in Monaco Tribune’s history as one of record-breaking success. We received more than 6 million visits over the year, including one million in December alone. These figures reflect your loyalty and growing interest in Monegasque news. Among the thousands of articles published, five stand out clearly, together amassing nearly 440,000 views.

Here is the ranking of your favourite reads of 2025:

1. Princess Caroline, Charlotte Casiraghi, Alexandra of Hanover: three generations embodying the spirit of Chanel – 125 000 views

The most-read article of the year explored the deep ties forged over four decades between the Grimaldi Family and the French maison. From Princess Caroline, loyal to the brand since 1983, to Charlotte Casiraghi, appointed official ambassador in 2021, and Alexandra of Hanover, who continues the tradition, the three generations embody Chanel’s timeless elegance. Our story spanned Paris fashion shows and the 2023 Cruise show held at Monte-Carlo Beach, as well as the environmental partnership with the Monaco Scientific Centre.

2. In pictures: Monaco Princely Twins’ year in 2025– 91,000 views

Jacques and Gabriella grew up before your eyes in 2025. From their First Communion at the Cathedral in May — ten years to the day after their baptism — to their return to school in Year 6, and their travels to the ancestral lands of Matignon and Carladès, you followed every milestone of their eleventh year. We published a photo album that bears witness to their enduring closeness and their gradual step towards adolescence. In pictures: Monaco Princely Twins’ year in 2025

3. The Princely Family of Monaco unveils their greeting card with a surprise four-legged guest – 88,000 views

Harley, Princess Charlene’s loyal chihuahua, stole the spotlight on the 2025 greetings card. Photographed by Vanessa von Zitzewitz, the tender image in front of a majestic Christmas tree adorned with midnight-blue and gold baubles won your hearts, confirming the little dog’s status as a full-fledged member of the family.

Princess Charlene receives the “Monaco Star” award for her commitment to children – 70 000 views

At the 20th Christmas Ball at the Hôtel de Paris, Princess Charlene received this unprecedented distinction in recognition of her exceptional commitment to children. A standing ovation honoured the work of her Foundation in drowning prevention and education through sport.

5. The Princely Family lights up Monaco to launch the festive season – 63,000 views

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the Twins switched on the Christmas lights at the Marché de la Condamine, marking the official start of festive magic in the Principality.

Whether they concerned fashion, family traditions or charitable commitments, hundreds of thousands of you followed the stories that make the Principality’s heart beat. Thank you for your loyalty, and see you in 2026 for more Monegasque stories to share together.