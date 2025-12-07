The Princely Family of Monaco unveils their greeting card with a surprise four-legged guest

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and Twins Jacques and Gabriella shared their traditional Christmas photo this Sunday, December 7th, with a notable appearance by Harley, the Princess’s faithful companion.

On the official Instagram account of the Prince’s Palace, the Princely Family unveiled their greeting card in an atmosphere of warmth and elegance. “The Princely Family is pleased to share their greeting card with you,” reads the caption published in French, English, Italian and also Monegasque: “A Famiya principesca gh’à u piejè de spartì cun vui a so’ cartulina d’augüri.”

The official greeting card of the Princely Family of Monaco © Vanessa von Zitzewitz / Princely Palace

In a beautifully decorated living room for the holidays, with a crackling fireplace, festive lights and a majestic Christmas tree adorned with midnight blue and gold baubles, the Princely Couple and their children pose in a decidedly festive ambiance. Seated on a blue velvet sofa, Princess Charlene appears radiant in a long grey dress with a pleated drape.

Harley, the surprise guest who steals the show

A faithful companion the Princess Charlene rarely parts with, Harley, her chihuahua, slipped between his mistress and Princess Gabriella to feature on this greeting card. The little dog recently made a splash at the Rokethon, where he accompanied Princess Charlene during this charity event, confirming his status as a full member of the family.

The expert eye of Vanessa von Zitzewitz

This photograph bears the signature of Vanessa von Zitzewitz, a German photographer residing in the Principality. The artist who immortalised Michael Schumacher and has collaborated several times with the Princely Family had already produced a remarkable series of portraits with Princess Charlene, one of which adorned her Instagram profile photo. Prince Albert II had praised her work during the exhibition in 2023 she dedicated to the German driver at Sotheby’s Monaco.

This greeting card comes just days before the Twins’ eleventh birthday, who will celebrate turning 11 on December 10th.