Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
Photos

The Princely Family of Monaco unveils their greeting card with a surprise four-legged guest

By Monaco Tribune
Published on 7 December 2025
2 minutes read
Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella pose for their greeting card, accompanied by Harley, the Princess's faithful Chihuahua © Vanessa von Zitzewitz / Prince's Palace
© Vanessa von Zitzewitz / Palais Princier
By Monaco Tribune
- 7 December 2025
2 minutes read

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and Twins Jacques and Gabriella shared their traditional Christmas photo this Sunday, December 7th, with a notable appearance by Harley, the Princess’s faithful companion.

On the official Instagram account of the Prince’s Palace, the Princely Family unveiled their greeting card in an atmosphere of warmth and elegance. “The Princely Family is pleased to share their greeting card with you,” reads the caption published in French, English, Italian and also Monegasque: “A Famiya principesca gh’à u piejè de spartì cun vui a so’ cartulina d’augüri.”

The official greeting card of the Princely Family of Monaco © Vanessa von Zitzewitz / Princely Palace

In a beautifully decorated living room for the holidays, with a crackling fireplace, festive lights and a majestic Christmas tree adorned with midnight blue and gold baubles, the Princely Couple and their children pose in a decidedly festive ambiance. Seated on a blue velvet sofa, Princess Charlene appears radiant in a long grey dress with a pleated drape.

Harley, the surprise guest who steals the show

A faithful companion the Princess Charlene rarely parts with, Harley, her chihuahua, slipped between his mistress and Princess Gabriella to feature on this greeting card. The little dog recently made a splash at the Rokethon, where he accompanied Princess Charlene during this charity event, confirming his status as a full member of the family.

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the Princely Twins inaugurate Monaco’s Christmas Village

The expert eye of Vanessa von Zitzewitz

This photograph bears the signature of Vanessa von Zitzewitz, a German photographer residing in the Principality. The artist who immortalised Michael Schumacher and has collaborated several times with the Princely Family had already produced a remarkable series of portraits with Princess Charlene, one of which adorned her Instagram profile photo. Prince Albert II had praised her work during the exhibition in 2023 she dedicated to the German driver at Sotheby’s Monaco.

This greeting card comes just days before the Twins’ eleventh birthday, who will celebrate turning 11 on December 10th.