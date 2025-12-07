Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the Princely Twins inaugurate Monaco’s Christmas Village

The Princely Family of Monaco at the Christmas Village on Friday, 5 December © Michaël Alesi / Prince's Palace

The Princely Family officially launched Monaco’s year-end festivities this Friday, December 5th.

This Friday evening, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, inaugurated the Christmas Village set up on the Port of Monaco. Alongside Mayor Georges Marsan, members of the Municipal Council, and numerous representatives of the Principality’s highest authorities, the Princely Family discovered an enchanting world inspired by the gentle and joyful universe of teddy bears.

This year, the Monaco Town Hall has created a magical atmosphere that promises to delight young and old alike until January 4th, 2026. The “Teddy Bear Land” theme transforms the Port into a veritable Christmas tale, where the holiday spirit comes alive in every detail.

A rich programme of entertainment

Throughout the festive period, the Christmas Village offers a varied programme: parades, concerts, family shows, and creative workshops in the chalet dedicated to entertainment. Visitors can stroll among the gourmet chalets and discover original gift ideas in a convivial atmosphere.

The ice rink makes its return

Much-anticipated news: the ice rink returns to the Stade Nautique Rainier III from December 5th to March 1st, 2026. Price: €8 with skates provided, free for children under 5. Monegasque residents can take advantage of a season pass for €80 (adults) or €20 (students).

Practical information

The Christmas Village opens from Sunday to Thursday from 11am to 10:30pm, and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11am to 11pm. Information: +377 93 15 06 03. For the ice rink: mairie.mc/la-patinoire.