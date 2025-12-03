December in Monaco: your magical calendar

Ho ho ho… Christmas Magic has arrived in the Principality and Father Christmas has brought a full bag of festive events in his big sleigh. Here’s what’s hiding beneath the wrapping paper.

This month’s agenda includes the Christmas Market and ice rink, shows and culture, plenty of sport, and even a visit from Willy Wonka.

Presents to unwrap first

Father Christmas will meet young and old at Port Hercule from 5 December to 4 January for the Christmas Market. This year, the City Hall invites you on a journey to the Land of the Teddy Bears.

The Christmas Village features a wide selection of food chalets. © Monaco Town Council

In December, a stroll under the Principality’s sparkling lights is irresistible: Place du Casino, the Rock, Marché de la Condamine… Monaco has slipped into its finest festive attire.

Swimsuits are out, ice skates are in. After several years away, the ice rink is making its big return on the pool of the Rainier III Nautical Stadium, from 5 December to 1 March.

In Monaco, Christmas would not be complete without its traditional ballets: the Monte-Carlo Ballets take to the stage at the Grimaldi Forum from 27 December to 4 January with several performances of Ma Bayadère.

For our little elves

From 17 to 20 December, the Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology welcomes children for a series of Christmas workshops combining drawing and exploration of the world of insects.

Chocolate fountains at the Grimaldi Forum: Willy Wonka opens the doors to his chocolate factory from 12 to 14 December, and the last golden tickets are still up for grabs.

Charlie awaits you in great numbers at the Grimaldi Forum © Elliott Franks

At the Théâtre des Muses, Ptitbout ne veut pas fêter Noël (Ptitbout [little one] doesn’t want to celebrate Christmas)… until a mysterious light transforms their evening. A whimsical tale for the very young, from 13 to 17 December.

The Town Hall’s Christmas Tree is back on 19 December. You have until 4 December to register your little elves, provided they are Monegasque or residents.

A star-filled sporting line-up

December promises plenty of excitement for basketball fans. In the EuroLeague, the Roca Team hosts Paris on 4 December, Fenerbahce on 12 December, Bayern on 19 December, and closes the year in style against Real Madrid. In the league, Strasbourg visits Gaston-Médecin on the 14th, followed by Nanterre on the 21st.

A huge month at home for Mike James and his teammates © AS Monaco Basket

On 7 December, the Stade Louis II transforms into a giant dojo for the 30th International Judo Tournament.

And on 9 December, it’s Champions League night: AS Monaco faces Turkey’s Galatasaray in what promises to be a fiery atmosphere.

Stories and wonders

The brand-new Caroline Media Library opens its doors on 11 December with a rich programme — the perfect excuse to stock up on books for your end-of-year travels.

The prestigious Princess Grace Academy celebrates its 50th anniversary on 19 December at the Grimaldi Forum — a wonderful opportunity to discover the rising stars of the Monte-Carlo Ballets.

Christmas music

On Sunday 7 December, Kazuki Yamada conducts the OPMC at the Auditorium Rainier III in an all-Russian programme, with talented Korean pianist Seong-Jin Cho as soloist.

A 90s-2000s fan? To mark the closure of the legendary Espace Léo Ferré, the venue is hosting one final concert. Colonel Reyel, Zouk Machine and Las Ketchup will bring a nostalgic flashback to the dance floor.

Enchanted exhibitions

It’s also the last month to visit Méditerranée 2050 at the Oceanographic Museum — an immersive, interactive exhibition inviting visitors on a journey through space and time to imagine the Mediterranean’s future by 2050.

At the Museum of Stamps and Coins, discover L’architecture en philatélie : une histoire en miniature/Architecture in Philately: A Story in Miniature until 31 December. Through 120 pieces, trace the major stages of Monaco’s architectural evolution.