Dance, opera, exhibitions, electro shows: Grimaldi Forum celebrates 25th anniversary with bumper season

The Monegasque cultural institution is rolling out a programme of more than 40 events to mark its 25th anniversary, combining original concepts, international performances and prestigious exhibitions.

The Grimaldi Forum of Monaco is celebrating its 25th birthday with a bumper cultural season. The 2025–2026 season brings together in-house productions, collaborations with the Principality’s cultural institutions and international events. The programme’s diversity reflects the venue’s ambition to reach all audiences. The season opened at full speed in October with five major events, from the Philharmonic Gala conducted by Maxim Vengerov to the Queen tribute concert, as well as the Sportel Awards, the play Bérénice and a Disney film concert.

Monte-Carlo Ballets in the spotlight

The 2025–2026 season coincides with the 40th anniversary of the Monte-Carlo Ballets, who will take over much of the Grimaldi Forum’s spaces. Jean-Christophe Maillot presents his new creation Ma Bayadère in December and January, while the Paris Opera Ballet will appear in July with La Dame aux Camélias in co-production. A special mystery performance designed for the anniversary is set to surprise audiences in early July.

Léonore Baulac in La Dame aux Camélias © Marguerite Gauthier

From lyrical tradition to electro modernity

The Monte-Carlo Opera maintains its presence with four major productions, including Verdi’s Aïda (16, 20 and 22 November) and a tribute to Josephine Baker on 21 November. The OPMC will also present a La La Land film concert on 21 June. Meanwhile, the Electro Winter Party returns in February 2026 with a DJ programme at the Ravel space, confirming the venue’s commitment to embracing all musical genres.

There will also be a show for young and old alike with the musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, coming from London’s West End from 12 to 14 December.

Le duo de DJ Ofenbach © GF © La La Land – Grimaldi Forum From 1 July to 6 September, the exhibition Monaco & the Automobile, from 1893 to today will conclude the summer programme © 31 Bugatti 35 B (XdeNombel)

To close the summer season, an exhibition dedicated to Monaco’s automotive history, from 1893 to the present, promises to be the highlight of the summer. The immersive retrospective, conceived by Rodolphe Rapetti, will celebrate the passion for car design and mechanics that has linked Monaco to the automobile for more than a century.

Visit the Grimaldi Forum website to explore the full programme.